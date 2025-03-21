Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Decline in Today's Market

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.30 %. The stock closed at 267.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 269.90 and closed at 265.75, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of 274 and a low of 267.45. With a market capitalization of 280,584.26 crore, Wipro's stock is currently positioned between its 52-week high of 324.55 and a low of 208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 805,326 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50:17 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.58% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 41.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 267.60, reflecting a slight drop of 0.13%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may suggest an impending further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:03 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 268.55 & a low of 264.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.28Support 1264.68
Resistance 2270.22Support 2263.02
Resistance 3271.88Support 3261.08
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:14 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50:06 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price is currently down by 0.19%, trading at 267.45, despite gains seen by its peers like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.14% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro267.45-0.5-0.19324.55208.4280060.68
Zomato224.550.050.02304.5146.85216698.62
Info Edge India6915.9565.00.959194.955000.1589918.09
Firstsource Solutions309.53.051.0422.8176.721571.87
Eclerx Services2631.610.30.393875.152116.012500.88
21 Mar 2025, 09:37:13 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹267.15, down -0.30% from yesterday's ₹267.95

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 267.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 265.62 and 272.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 265.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 272.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21:10 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 1.74%, currently trading at 263.30. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 8.61%, reaching 263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-11.09%
6 Months0.5%
YTD-11.21%
1 Year8.61%
21 Mar 2025, 09:02:04 AM IST

Infosys, Wipro ADRs drop over 3% on NYSE after Accenture hikes full-year revenue guidance to 5-7% on AI boom

Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-adr-drops-over-3-after-accenture-hikes-full-year-revenue-guidance-to-5-7-on-ai-boom-11742486568233.html

21 Mar 2025, 09:02:04 AM IST

Infosys, Wipro, TCS, other IT stocks in focus after Accenture Q2 results. Details here

Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-wipro-tcs-other-it-stocks-in-focus-after-accenture-q2-results-details-here-11742526363101.html

21 Mar 2025, 08:49:45 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.07Support 1265.62
Resistance 2276.23Support 2263.33
Resistance 3278.52Support 3259.17
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
21 Mar 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11864 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04:17 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹265.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 274 & 267.45 yesterday to end at 267.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

