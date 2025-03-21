Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Decline in Today's Market

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹269.90 and closed at ₹265.75, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹274 and a low of ₹267.45. With a market capitalization of ₹280,584.26 crore, Wipro's stock is currently positioned between its 52-week high of ₹324.55 and a low of ₹208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 805,326 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 41.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹267.60, reflecting a slight drop of 0.13%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may suggest an impending further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 268.55 & a low of 264.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.28
|Support 1
|264.68
|Resistance 2
|270.22
|Support 2
|263.02
|Resistance 3
|271.88
|Support 3
|261.08
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price is currently down by 0.19%, trading at ₹267.45, despite gains seen by its peers like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.14% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|267.45
|-0.5
|-0.19
|324.55
|208.4
|280060.68
|Zomato
|224.55
|0.05
|0.02
|304.5
|146.85
|216698.62
|Info Edge India
|6915.95
|65.0
|0.95
|9194.95
|5000.15
|89918.09
|Firstsource Solutions
|309.5
|3.05
|1.0
|422.8
|176.7
|21571.87
|Eclerx Services
|2631.6
|10.3
|0.39
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12500.88
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹267.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹265.62 and ₹272.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹265.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 272.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 1.74%, currently trading at ₹263.30. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 8.61%, reaching ₹263.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-11.09%
|6 Months
|0.5%
|YTD
|-11.21%
|1 Year
|8.61%
Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-adr-drops-over-3-after-accenture-hikes-full-year-revenue-guidance-to-5-7-on-ai-boom-11742486568233.html
Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-wipro-tcs-other-it-stocks-in-focus-after-accenture-q2-results-details-here-11742526363101.html
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.07
|Support 1
|265.62
|Resistance 2
|276.23
|Support 2
|263.33
|Resistance 3
|278.52
|Support 3
|259.17
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹274 & ₹267.45 yesterday to end at ₹267.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend