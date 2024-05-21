Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹461, closing at ₹461.05. The high for the day was ₹463, and the low was ₹459.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,444.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 72,200 shares.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a possibility of upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹462.35
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹462.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.08 and ₹464.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹463.45. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 19.77%, reaching ₹463.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|-16.63%
|6 Months
|16.98%
|YTD
|-1.86%
|1 Year
|19.77%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.08
|Support 1
|460.08
|Resistance 2
|465.62
|Support 2
|457.62
|Resistance 3
|468.08
|Support 3
|456.08
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 512 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4460 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 72 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹461.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹463 & ₹459.05 yesterday to end at ₹461.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
