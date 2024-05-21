Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 461, closing at 461.05. The high for the day was 463, and the low was 459.05. The market capitalization stood at 241,444.59 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 72,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a possibility of upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹462.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 462.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.08 and 464.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 463.45. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 19.77%, reaching 463.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.35%
3 Months-16.63%
6 Months16.98%
YTD-1.86%
1 Year19.77%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.08Support 1460.08
Resistance 2465.62Support 2457.62
Resistance 3468.08Support 3456.08
21 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell8887
21 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 512 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4460 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 72 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹461.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 463 & 459.05 yesterday to end at 461.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

