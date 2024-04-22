Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 444.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 440 and closed at 444.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded was 454 and the lowest was 437. The market capitalization stands at 236336.68 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 546.1 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 460351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹444.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a trading volume of 460,351 shares with a closing price of 444.3.

