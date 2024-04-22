Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹440 and closed at ₹444.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded was ₹454 and the lowest was ₹437. The market capitalization stands at 236336.68 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹546.1 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 460351 shares.
22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
