Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹523.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹524.6. The stock reached a high of ₹527.8 and a low of ₹521.05. With a market capitalization of ₹274,647.45 crore, Wipro’s 52-week range spans from a high of ₹580 to a low of ₹375. The trading volume on the BSE was 100,677 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹527.8 & ₹521.05 yesterday to end at ₹525.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend