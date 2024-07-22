Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹580, reached a high of ₹580, and a low of ₹555 before closing at ₹573.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹291,136.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 995,537 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|573.9
|Support 1
|549.0
|Resistance 2
|589.35
|Support 2
|539.55
|Resistance 3
|598.8
|Support 3
|524.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 15.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 995 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹580 & ₹555 yesterday to end at ₹557.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend