Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 573.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 580, reached a high of 580, and a low of 555 before closing at 573.2. The market capitalization stood at 291,136.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 995,537 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1573.9Support 1549.0
Resistance 2589.35Support 2539.55
Resistance 3598.8Support 3524.1
22 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 15.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121211
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5578
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12411 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 995 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹573.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 580 & 555 yesterday to end at 557.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

