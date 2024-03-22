Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 493.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 500, closed at 493.6, with a high of 505.25 and a low of 498.45. The market capitalization was 261306.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 546.1 and a low of 351.85. The BSE volume was 361134 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹493.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 361,134 and the closing price was 493.6.

