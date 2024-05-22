Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees decline in trading today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹463 and closed at ₹462.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹464.85, while the low was ₹459.85. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹240,661.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹546.1 and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 144,336 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 461.65 and 460.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 460.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 461.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.7
|Support 1
|459.65
|Resistance 2
|462.8
|Support 2
|458.7
|Resistance 3
|463.75
|Support 3
|457.6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 1.92%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider keeping their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's price fluctuated with a low of ₹458.9 and a high of ₹463.65 on the current day.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.36% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM is 1.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹460.9, a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 462.33 and 460.48 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 460.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 462.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.65
|Support 1
|460.1
|Resistance 2
|462.5
|Support 2
|459.4
|Resistance 3
|463.2
|Support 3
|458.55
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|460.44
|10 Days
|458.73
|20 Days
|457.64
|50 Days
|480.77
|100 Days
|481.79
|300 Days
|445.46
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹460.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹460.85
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹460.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.8 and ₹463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.71% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 8.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹461, down by 0.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 462.9 and 458.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 458.75 and selling near hourly resistance at 462.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.33
|Support 1
|460.48
|Resistance 2
|463.02
|Support 2
|459.32
|Resistance 3
|464.18
|Support 3
|458.63
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹461.1, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹460.85
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹461.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.8 and ₹463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach ₹461.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Latent View Analytics are declining, whereas Eclerx Services, another peer of Wipro, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|461.05
|0.2
|0.04
|546.1
|375.0
|240630.55
|Info Edge India
|6374.4
|-31.25
|-0.49
|6472.85
|3741.2
|82310.52
|Firstsource Solutions
|195.0
|-1.6
|-0.81
|229.0
|122.2
|13408.47
|Eclerx Services
|2348.75
|7.15
|0.31
|2825.0
|1393.0
|11323.61
|Latent View Analytics
|483.0
|-0.3
|-0.06
|566.95
|322.75
|9945.16
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.61% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 9.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹461.25, a decrease of 0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 463.05 & a low of 458.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.9
|Support 1
|458.75
|Resistance 2
|465.05
|Support 2
|456.75
|Resistance 3
|467.05
|Support 3
|454.6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates:
WIPRO
WIPRO
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.26% to reach ₹462.05, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services, and Latent View Analytics are declining, whereas Info Edge India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.05
|1.2
|0.26
|546.1
|375.0
|241152.47
|Info Edge India
|6430.75
|25.1
|0.39
|6472.85
|3741.2
|83038.15
|Firstsource Solutions
|195.9
|-0.7
|-0.36
|229.0
|122.2
|13470.36
|Eclerx Services
|2330.9
|-10.7
|-0.46
|2825.0
|1393.0
|11237.56
|Latent View Analytics
|479.5
|-3.8
|-0.79
|566.95
|322.75
|9873.09
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.86%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹460.85
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹462.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.8 and ₹463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Wipro shares is ₹463.20, reflecting a 0.51% increase. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 16.46%, reaching ₹463.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|-14.41%
|6 Months
|15.04%
|YTD
|-2.21%
|1 Year
|16.46%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.87
|Support 1
|458.77
|Resistance 2
|466.88
|Support 2
|456.68
|Resistance 3
|468.97
|Support 3
|453.67
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4121 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹462.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹464.85 & ₹459.85 yesterday to end at ₹462.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
