Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 460.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 463 and closed at 462.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 464.85, while the low was 459.85. The market capitalization of Wipro is 240,661.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 546.1 and the 52-week low is 375. The BSE volume for the day was 144,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 461.65 and 460.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 460.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 461.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.7Support 1459.65
Resistance 2462.8Support 2458.7
Resistance 3463.75Support 3457.6
22 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 1.92%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider keeping their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's price fluctuated with a low of 458.9 and a high of 463.65 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.36% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM is 1.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 460.9, a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 462.33 and 460.48 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 460.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 462.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.65Support 1460.1
Resistance 2462.5Support 2459.4
Resistance 3463.2Support 3458.55
22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.44
10 Days458.73
20 Days457.64
50 Days480.77
100 Days481.79
300 Days445.46
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹460.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹460.85

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 460.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.8 and 463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.71% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 8.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 461, down by 0.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 462.9 and 458.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 458.75 and selling near hourly resistance at 462.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.33Support 1460.48
Resistance 2463.02Support 2459.32
Resistance 3464.18Support 3458.63
22 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹461.1, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹460.85

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 461.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.8 and 463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 461.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Latent View Analytics are declining, whereas Eclerx Services, another peer of Wipro, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.050.20.04546.1375.0240630.55
Info Edge India6374.4-31.25-0.496472.853741.282310.52
Firstsource Solutions195.0-1.6-0.81229.0122.213408.47
Eclerx Services2348.757.150.312825.01393.011323.61
Latent View Analytics483.0-0.3-0.06566.95322.759945.16
22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell8887
22 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.61% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 9.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 461.25, a decrease of 0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 463.05 & a low of 458.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.9Support 1458.75
Resistance 2465.05Support 2456.75
Resistance 3467.05Support 3454.6
22 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.26% to reach 462.05, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services, and Latent View Analytics are declining, whereas Info Edge India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and up by 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.051.20.26546.1375.0241152.47
Info Edge India6430.7525.10.396472.853741.283038.15
Firstsource Solutions195.9-0.7-0.36229.0122.213470.36
Eclerx Services2330.9-10.7-0.462825.01393.011237.56
Latent View Analytics479.5-3.8-0.79566.95322.759873.09
22 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.86%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹460.85

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 462.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.8 and 463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Wipro shares is 463.20, reflecting a 0.51% increase. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 16.46%, reaching 463.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months-14.41%
6 Months15.04%
YTD-2.21%
1 Year16.46%
22 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.87Support 1458.77
Resistance 2466.88Support 2456.68
Resistance 3468.97Support 3453.67
22 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell8887
22 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4121 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹462.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 464.85 & 459.85 yesterday to end at 462.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.