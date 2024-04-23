Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 2.01 %. The stock closed at 452.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day opened at 452.5 and closed at 452.85. The high for the day was 466 and the low was 450. The market capitalization stood at 241,089.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 686,741 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹461.95, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹452.85

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 461.95 with a percent change of 2.01% and a net change of 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹452.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro BSE had a trading volume of 686741 shares with a closing price of 452.85.

