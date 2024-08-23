Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 525.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 527.05 and closed at 525.65. The stock reached a high of 530.5 and a low of 518.25. With a market capitalization of 271,042.26 crore, Wipro's 52-week range is between 375 and 580. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 396,974 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1526.85Support 1514.65
Resistance 2534.8Support 2510.4
Resistance 3539.05Support 3502.45
23 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 5.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3344
    Hold12121311
    Sell16161514
    Strong Sell6668
23 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6674 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹525.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 530.5 & 518.25 yesterday to end at 518.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

