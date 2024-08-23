Wipro Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹527.05 and closed at ₹525.65. The stock reached a high of ₹530.5 and a low of ₹518.25. With a market capitalization of ₹271,042.26 crore, Wipro's 52-week range is between ₹375 and ₹580. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 396,974 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-22-august-2024-grasim-industries-tata-consumer-tata-motors-wipro-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11724322809296.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|526.85
|Support 1
|514.65
|Resistance 2
|534.8
|Support 2
|510.4
|Resistance 3
|539.05
|Support 3
|502.45
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 5.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|13
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|15
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.5 & ₹518.25 yesterday to end at ₹518.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend