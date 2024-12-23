Wipro Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹315.55 and closed at ₹312.70. The stock reached a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹304.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹327,118.3 crore, Wipro's performance reflects its recent 52-week high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 565,306 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 18.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹319.95 & ₹304.5 yesterday to end at ₹305.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend