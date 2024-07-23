Explore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 505.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at 520 and closed at 557.25. The stock reached a high of 526.3 and a low of 501.8. The market capitalization stood at 264,230.01 crores. The 52-week high for Wipro was 580, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 2,254,690 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:40:03 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.25%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may be reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

23 Jul 2024, 09:31:24 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹502.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹505.75

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 502.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 495.98 and 521.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 495.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 521.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17:43 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The Wipro share price experienced a slight decrease of -0.05% today, trading at 505.50. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen an impressive gain of 24.98% to reach 505.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.7%
3 Months0.16%
6 Months5.83%
YTD7.32%
1 Year24.98%
23 Jul 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

23 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.18Support 1495.98
Resistance 2536.57Support 2486.17
Resistance 3546.38Support 3470.78
23 Jul 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 6.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy4644
    Hold13121211
    Sell15141414
    Strong Sell6578
23 Jul 2024, 08:17:40 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11967 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 236.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹557.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 526.3 & 501.8 yesterday to end at 505.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

