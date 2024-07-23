Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹520 and closed at ₹557.25. The stock reached a high of ₹526.3 and a low of ₹501.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹264,230.01 crores. The 52-week high for Wipro was ₹580, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 2,254,690 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may be reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹502.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹495.98 and ₹521.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹495.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 521.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The Wipro share price experienced a slight decrease of -0.05% today, trading at ₹505.50. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen an impressive gain of 24.98% to reach ₹505.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.7%
|3 Months
|0.16%
|6 Months
|5.83%
|YTD
|7.32%
|1 Year
|24.98%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-22-july-2024-grasim-industries-ntpc-wipro-kotak-mahindra-bank-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11721644397789.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.18
|Support 1
|495.98
|Resistance 2
|536.57
|Support 2
|486.17
|Resistance 3
|546.38
|Support 3
|470.78
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 6.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|13
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|15
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 236.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.3 & ₹501.8 yesterday to end at ₹505.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.