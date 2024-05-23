Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹463, closed at ₹460.85, with a high of ₹463.65 and a low of ₹458.9. The market capitalization was ₹240739.6 crore with a 52-week high of ₹546.1 and a 52-week low of ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 110,202 shares traded.
Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Wipro trading at ₹466.15, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹461.25
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹463.48 & second resistance of ₹465.77 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹468.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹468.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at ₹462.90. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 16.01% to ₹462.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-13.43%
|6 Months
|15.25%
|YTD
|-2.12%
|1 Year
|16.01%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.48
|Support 1
|458.88
|Resistance 2
|465.77
|Support 2
|456.57
|Resistance 3
|468.08
|Support 3
|454.28
Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro closed at ₹460.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹463.65 & ₹458.9 yesterday to end at ₹460.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend