Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 461.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 463, closed at 460.85, with a high of 463.65 and a low of 458.9. The market capitalization was 240739.6 crore with a 52-week high of 546.1 and a 52-week low of 375. The BSE volume for the day was 110,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:41:13 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: null

23 May 2024, 09:39:33 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹466.15, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹461.25

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 463.48 & second resistance of 465.77 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 468.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 468.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

23 May 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 462.90. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 16.01% to 462.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-13.43%
6 Months15.25%
YTD-2.12%
1 Year16.01%
23 May 2024, 08:50:27 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.48Support 1458.88
Resistance 2465.77Support 2456.57
Resistance 3468.08Support 3454.28
23 May 2024, 08:32:50 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell8887
23 May 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹460.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 463.65 & 458.9 yesterday to end at 460.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

