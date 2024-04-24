Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day was ₹467.65 for open, ₹461.95 for close, with a high of ₹467.65 and a low of ₹460.2. The market capitalization was ₹241,115.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹370.6. The BSE volume was 136,089 shares traded.
Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.42%
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹464, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹462
Wipro share price is at ₹464 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.87 and ₹465.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 465.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
The current share price of Wipro has increased by 0.22% and is trading at ₹463.00 today. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has seen a significant gain of 22.26% to reach ₹463.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|-6.15%
|6 Months
|20.61%
|YTD
|-1.95%
|1 Year
|22.26%
Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.47
|Support 1
|458.87
|Resistance 2
|469.43
|Support 2
|456.23
|Resistance 3
|472.07
|Support 3
|452.27
Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 10127611 as compared to the 20 day avg of 8089798
The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9.00 mn & BSE volume was 686.00 k.
Wipro share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹467.65 & ₹460.2 yesterday to end at ₹461.95. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
