Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day was ₹467.65 for open, ₹461.95 for close, with a high of ₹467.65 and a low of ₹460.2. The market capitalization was ₹241,115.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹370.6. The BSE volume was 136,089 shares traded.
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Wipro share price is at ₹464 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.87 and ₹465.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 465.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The current share price of Wipro has increased by 0.22% and is trading at ₹463.00 today. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has seen a significant gain of 22.26% to reach ₹463.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|-6.15%
|6 Months
|20.61%
|YTD
|-1.95%
|1 Year
|22.26%
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.47
|Support 1
|458.87
|Resistance 2
|469.43
|Support 2
|456.23
|Resistance 3
|472.07
|Support 3
|452.27
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9.00 mn & BSE volume was 686.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹467.65 & ₹460.2 yesterday to end at ₹461.95. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
