Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 462 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day was 467.65 for open, 461.95 for close, with a high of 467.65 and a low of 460.2. The market capitalization was 241,115.72 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 370.6. The BSE volume was 136,089 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.42%

An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹464, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹462

Wipro share price is at 464 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.87 and 465.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 465.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The current share price of Wipro has increased by 0.22% and is trading at 463.00 today. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has seen a significant gain of 22.26% to reach 463.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months-6.15%
6 Months20.61%
YTD-1.95%
1 Year22.26%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.47Support 1458.87
Resistance 2469.43Support 2456.23
Resistance 3472.07Support 3452.27
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy4443
Hold111099
Sell14141414
Strong Sell8887
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 10127611 as compared to the 20 day avg of 8089798

The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9.00 mn & BSE volume was 686.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 467.65 & 460.2 yesterday to end at 461.95. The technical trend suggests that the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.