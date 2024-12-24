Wipro Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹306.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹305.15. The intraday performance saw a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹305.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹319,221.4 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹208.4. Trading volume on the BSE reached 236,866 shares, indicating active participation in the market.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.57
|Support 1
|304.92
|Resistance 2
|313.43
|Support 2
|302.13
|Resistance 3
|316.22
|Support 3
|299.27
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 18.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.6 & ₹305.05 yesterday to end at ₹307.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend