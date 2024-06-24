Wipro Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹488.25, reached a high of ₹495, and closed at ₹490.55. The market capitalization was ₹256,482.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 284,995 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -280.96%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock reached a high of ₹495 and a low of ₹488.25 on the current day.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.66% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 60.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹490.4, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 492.47 and 490.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 490.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 492.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.1
|Support 1
|490.15
|Resistance 2
|493.0
|Support 2
|489.1
|Resistance 3
|494.05
|Support 3
|488.2
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|489.17
|10 Days
|484.06
|20 Days
|469.08
|50 Days
|466.75
|100 Days
|484.24
|300 Days
|451.73
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495 & ₹488.25 yesterday to end at ₹490.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend