Mon Jun 24 2024 13:17:07
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 490.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro opened at 488.25, reached a high of 495, and closed at 490.55. The market capitalization was 256,482.49 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 284,995 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:11:14 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -280.96%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00:43 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock reached a high of 495 and a low of 488.25 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:51:18 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.66% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is 60.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 490.4, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:39:02 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 492.47 and 490.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 490.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 492.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.1Support 1490.15
Resistance 2493.0Support 2489.1
Resistance 3494.05Support 3488.2
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days489.17
10 Days484.06
20 Days469.08
50 Days466.75
100 Days484.24
300 Days451.73
24 Jun 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10:54 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495 & 488.25 yesterday to end at 490.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

