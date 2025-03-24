Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge as Positive Trading Continues Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 264.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.10 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 264.95 and closed at 267.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 269.50 and dipped to a low of 260.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 276,814.51 crore, Wipro's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 324.55 and low of 208.40. The BSE volume for the day was 428,108 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 267.9 & a low of 265.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.12Support 1265.67
Resistance 2269.23Support 2264.33
Resistance 3270.57Support 3263.22
24 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Wipro Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.89% today, reaching 266.70, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, while Info Edge India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro266.72.350.89324.55208.4279275.32
Zomato224.3-3.25-1.43304.5146.85216457.36
Info Edge India6946.3535.60.529194.955000.1590313.34
Firstsource Solutions315.6-1.75-0.55422.8176.721997.03
Eclerx Services2721.5-24.6-0.93875.152116.012927.93
24 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹266.10, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹264.35

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 266.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.85 and 269.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.06%, currently trading at 267.15. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 5.62%, reaching 267.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23,350.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months-12.12%
6 Months-1.95%
YTD-12.44%
1 Year5.62%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.2Support 1259.85
Resistance 2274.05Support 2255.35
Resistance 3278.55Support 3250.5
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
24 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12614 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹267.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 269.50 & 260.30 yesterday to end at 264.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

