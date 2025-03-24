Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge as Positive Trading Continues Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹264.95 and closed at ₹267.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹269.50 and dipped to a low of ₹260.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹276,814.51 crore, Wipro's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹324.55 and low of ₹208.40. The BSE volume for the day was 428,108 shares.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 267.9 & a low of 265.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.12
|Support 1
|265.67
|Resistance 2
|269.23
|Support 2
|264.33
|Resistance 3
|270.57
|Support 3
|263.22
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.89% today, reaching ₹266.70, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, while Info Edge India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|266.7
|2.35
|0.89
|324.55
|208.4
|279275.32
|Zomato
|224.3
|-3.25
|-1.43
|304.5
|146.85
|216457.36
|Info Edge India
|6946.35
|35.6
|0.52
|9194.95
|5000.15
|90313.34
|Firstsource Solutions
|315.6
|-1.75
|-0.55
|422.8
|176.7
|21997.03
|Eclerx Services
|2721.5
|-24.6
|-0.9
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12927.93
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹266.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.85 and ₹269.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.06%, currently trading at ₹267.15. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 5.62%, reaching ₹267.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23,350.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-12.12%
|6 Months
|-1.95%
|YTD
|-12.44%
|1 Year
|5.62%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.2
|Support 1
|259.85
|Resistance 2
|274.05
|Support 2
|255.35
|Resistance 3
|278.55
|Support 3
|250.5
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.50 & ₹260.30 yesterday to end at ₹264.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend