Wipro Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹463 and closed at ₹461.25. The stock reached a high of ₹468 and a low of ₹462. The market capitalization stood at 243298.44 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was at ₹546.1 and the low was at ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 177215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.92
|Support 1
|462.67
|Resistance 2
|471.58
|Support 2
|459.08
|Resistance 3
|475.17
|Support 3
|456.42
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 5.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹468 & ₹462 yesterday to end at ₹461.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend