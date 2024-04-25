Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 462 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 462.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 464.7 and the low was 458.6. The market capitalization stood at 240,176.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the low was 370.6. The BSE volume for the day was 89,738 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.2Support 1458.15
Resistance 2467.45Support 2455.35
Resistance 3470.25Support 3452.1
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111099
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8123 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 464.7 & 458.6 yesterday to end at 462.the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

