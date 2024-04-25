Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹462.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹464.7 and the low was ₹458.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹240,176.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹370.6. The BSE volume for the day was 89,738 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.2
|Support 1
|458.15
|Resistance 2
|467.45
|Support 2
|455.35
|Resistance 3
|470.25
|Support 3
|452.1
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 62.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹464.7 & ₹458.6 yesterday to end at ₹462.the stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
