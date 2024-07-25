Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹502 and closed at ₹500.55. The high for the day was ₹506.45, while the low was ₹499.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹261255.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 407879 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.32
|Support 1
|497.82
|Resistance 2
|508.58
|Support 2
|495.58
|Resistance 3
|510.82
|Support 3
|491.32
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 5.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|13
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|15
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.45 & ₹499.7 yesterday to end at ₹500.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.