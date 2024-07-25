Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 500.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 502 and closed at 500.55. The high for the day was 506.45, while the low was 499.7. The market capitalization stood at 261255.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 407879 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.32Support 1497.82
Resistance 2508.58Support 2495.58
Resistance 3510.82Support 3491.32
25 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 5.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy4644
    Hold13121211
    Sell15141414
    Strong Sell6578
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12456 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹500.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 506.45 & 499.7 yesterday to end at 500.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

