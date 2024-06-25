Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹488.25 and closed at ₹490.55. The stock reached a high of ₹495 and a low of ₹488.25. The market capitalization was ₹256,221.28 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for Wipro was 405,675 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495 & ₹488.25 yesterday to end at ₹490.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend