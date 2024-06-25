Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 490.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at 488.25 and closed at 490.55. The stock reached a high of 495 and a low of 488.25. The market capitalization was 256,221.28 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for Wipro was 405,675 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13276 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495 & 488.25 yesterday to end at 490.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.