Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹267.95 and closed at ₹264.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹271.50 and a low of ₹265.45 during the session. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹282,102.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹324.55 and a low of ₹208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 539,299 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.50 & ₹265.45 yesterday to end at ₹269.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend