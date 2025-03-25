Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 264.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.40 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 267.95 and closed at 264.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 271.50 and a low of 265.45 during the session. Wipro's market capitalization stood at 282,102.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 324.55 and a low of 208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 539,299 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12707 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹264.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 271.50 & 265.45 yesterday to end at 269.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.