Wipro Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹458.25, reached a high of ₹462.3, and a low of ₹455.9 before closing at ₹460.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹240,617.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹370.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 361,799 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Wipro has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹461.30. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 23.08% to ₹461.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|-6.72%
|6 Months
|21.88%
|YTD
|-2.19%
|1 Year
|23.08%
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.67
|Support 1
|456.92
|Resistance 2
|466.48
|Support 2
|452.98
|Resistance 3
|470.42
|Support 3
|450.17
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 62.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹462.3 & ₹455.9 yesterday to end at ₹460.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
