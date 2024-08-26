Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 512.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 517.25 and closed at 512.35. The stock reached a high of 523.25 and a low of 516.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 272,740.36 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Wipro's stock has fluctuated between a high of 580 and a low of 375. The BSE trading volume for the day was 37,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:36:56 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 522.77 and 521.67 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 521.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 522.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1523.75Support 1521.7
Resistance 2524.8Support 2520.7
Resistance 3525.8Support 3519.65
26 Aug 2024, 01:14:16 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.64%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Wipro indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, suggesting the stock could reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03:43 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock experienced a range today, with a low of 516.6 and a high of 524.75.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:09 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 197.54% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 197.54% compared to the previous day, with its stock price reaching 523.75, marking a 2.23% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:02 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 523.0 and 521.2 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 521.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 523.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1522.77Support 1521.67
Resistance 2523.18Support 2520.98
Resistance 3523.87Support 3520.57
26 Aug 2024, 12:24:15 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:22:11 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days520.17
10 Days508.30
20 Days507.93
50 Days514.32
100 Days490.87
300 Days474.56
26 Aug 2024, 12:15:09 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹521.5, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹512.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 518.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 525.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 525.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49:52 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 277.32% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 277.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising by 1.88% to 522. The volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price movements to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:46 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 524.7 and 520.35 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support of 520.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 524.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1523.0Support 1521.2
Resistance 2523.8Support 2520.2
Resistance 3524.8Support 3519.4
26 Aug 2024, 11:22:09 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹522.3, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹512.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 518.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 525.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 525.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price rose by 2% today, reaching 522.6, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Zomato and Firstsource Solutions saw a decline, whereas Info Edge India and Eclerx Services experienced gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each increased by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro522.610.252.0580.0375.0272754.63
Zomato260.2-2.5-0.95280.088.16225860.24
Info Edge India7477.8587.151.187567.053973.1596559.0
Firstsource Solutions316.6-6.55-2.03343.85148.2521769.86
Eclerx Services2750.029.91.12825.01594.9513258.09
26 Aug 2024, 11:03:45 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 6.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3344
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161614
    Strong Sell6668
26 Aug 2024, 10:46:27 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 362.58% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume had surged by 362.58% compared to the previous day, with the stock price rising by 1.95% to 522.35. Trading volume, when combined with price movement, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26:39 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹512.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 523.25 & 516.6 yesterday to end at 521.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

