Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹517.25 and closed at ₹512.35. The stock reached a high of ₹523.25 and a low of ₹516.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹272,740.36 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Wipro's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE trading volume for the day was 37,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 522.77 and 521.67 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 521.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 522.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.75
|Support 1
|521.7
|Resistance 2
|524.8
|Support 2
|520.7
|Resistance 3
|525.8
|Support 3
|519.65
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Wipro indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, suggesting the stock could reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock experienced a range today, with a low of ₹516.6 and a high of ₹524.75.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 197.54% compared to the previous day, with its stock price reaching ₹523.75, marking a 2.23% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 523.0 and 521.2 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 521.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 523.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|522.77
|Support 1
|521.67
|Resistance 2
|523.18
|Support 2
|520.98
|Resistance 3
|523.87
|Support 3
|520.57
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|520.17
|10 Days
|508.30
|20 Days
|507.93
|50 Days
|514.32
|100 Days
|490.87
|300 Days
|474.56
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹518.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹525.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹525.12 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 277.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising by 1.88% to ₹522. The volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price movements to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 524.7 and 520.35 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support of 520.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 524.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.0
|Support 1
|521.2
|Resistance 2
|523.8
|Support 2
|520.2
|Resistance 3
|524.8
|Support 3
|519.4
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹518.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹525.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹525.12 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price rose by 2% today, reaching ₹522.6, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Zomato and Firstsource Solutions saw a decline, whereas Info Edge India and Eclerx Services experienced gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each increased by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|522.6
|10.25
|2.0
|580.0
|375.0
|272754.63
|Zomato
|260.2
|-2.5
|-0.95
|280.0
|88.16
|225860.24
|Info Edge India
|7477.85
|87.15
|1.18
|7567.05
|3973.15
|96559.0
|Firstsource Solutions
|316.6
|-6.55
|-2.03
|343.85
|148.25
|21769.86
|Eclerx Services
|2750.0
|29.9
|1.1
|2825.0
|1594.95
|13258.09
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume had surged by 362.58% compared to the previous day, with the stock price rising by 1.95% to ₹522.35. Trading volume, when combined with price movement, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹523.25 & ₹516.6 yesterday to end at ₹521.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend