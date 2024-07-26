Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 506.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 496.55 and closed at 500.05. The high for the day was 507.65, while the low was 493.6. The market capitalization stood at 264,781.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 272,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:42 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹516.55, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹506.8

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 511.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 516.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 516.68 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at 511.35. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 25.85% to 511.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.58%
3 Months2.12%
6 Months7.84%
YTD7.54%
1 Year25.85%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.87Support 1497.77
Resistance 2516.68Support 2488.48
Resistance 3525.97Support 3483.67
26 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 3.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy4644
    Hold12121211
    Sell16141414
    Strong Sell6578
26 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12679 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹500.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 507.65 & 493.6 yesterday to end at 506.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.