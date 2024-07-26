Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹496.55 and closed at ₹500.05. The high for the day was ₹507.65, while the low was ₹493.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹264,781.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 272,274 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹511.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹516.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹516.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at ₹511.35. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 25.85% to ₹511.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.58%
|3 Months
|2.12%
|6 Months
|7.84%
|YTD
|7.54%
|1 Year
|25.85%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.87
|Support 1
|497.77
|Resistance 2
|516.68
|Support 2
|488.48
|Resistance 3
|525.97
|Support 3
|483.67
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 3.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.65 & ₹493.6 yesterday to end at ₹506.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.