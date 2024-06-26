Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 490.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 490.05 and closed at 490.45. The high for the day was 498 and the low was 489.4. The market capitalization stood at 259669.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 546.1 and the 52-week low is 375. The BSE volume for the day was 139,409 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1500.5Support 1491.9
Resistance 2503.5Support 2486.3
Resistance 3509.1Support 3483.3
26 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 435.0, 12.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1212119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell7788
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12332 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 489.4 yesterday to end at 490.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.