Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 495.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 496.7 and closed at 497.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 499.75 and the low was 493.8. The market capitalization stood at 258676.66 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 341,185 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹489.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹495.15

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 492.83 & second support of 490.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 486.73. If the stock price breaks the final support of 486.73 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.69% and is currently trading at 491.75. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 29.43% to 491.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months-2.72%
6 Months5.15%
YTD5.07%
1 Year29.43%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1498.93Support 1492.83
Resistance 2502.47Support 2490.27
Resistance 3505.03Support 3486.73
27 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 435.0, 12.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1212119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell7788
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12022 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹497.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 499.75 & 493.8 yesterday to end at 497.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

