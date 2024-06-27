Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹496.7 and closed at ₹497.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹499.75 and the low was ₹493.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹258676.66 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 341,185 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹492.83 & second support of ₹490.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹486.73. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹486.73 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.69% and is currently trading at ₹491.75. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 29.43% to ₹491.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-2.72%
|6 Months
|5.15%
|YTD
|5.07%
|1 Year
|29.43%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|498.93
|Support 1
|492.83
|Resistance 2
|502.47
|Support 2
|490.27
|Resistance 3
|505.03
|Support 3
|486.73
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹435.0, 12.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹499.75 & ₹493.8 yesterday to end at ₹497.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend