Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹472.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹479.75

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹487.05, with a high of ₹490.75 and a low of ₹479.05. The market capitalization was ₹262,821.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.10 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 194,127 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹472.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹479.75
Today, Wipro stock closed at ₹472.45, which is a decrease of 1.52% from the previous day's closing price of ₹479.75. The net change in price was -7.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value compared to the previous trading day.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|472.45
|-7.3
|-1.52
|546.1
|351.85
|258809.15
|Zomato
|179.4
|-3.2
|-1.75
|183.5
|49.0
|150049.72
|Info Edge India
|5461.35
|240.75
|4.61
|5536.8
|3465.05
|70458.14
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.0
|2.0
|1.03
|221.4
|103.55
|13423.61
|Eclerx Services
|2386.3
|46.55
|1.99
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11462.35
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹471.4 and a high of ₹481.95. It shows a range of ₹10.55 between the lowest and highest point of the day.
Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55
Wipro's spot price is currently at 471.9 with a bid price of 473.85 and an offer price of 474.0. The offer quantity stands at 9000 while the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is at 13,380,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Wipro Ltd's stock had a 52-week low price of 352.00 and a high of 545.90. This shows a significant price range over the year, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value. Investors should consider this range when making decisions about buying or selling Wipro Ltd stock.
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹472, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹472 with a percent change of -1.62 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-76.47%) & ₹0.5 (-77.27%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.35 (-27.94%) & ₹1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|475.9
|-3.85
|-0.8
|546.1
|351.85
|260699.06
|Zomato
|184.0
|1.4
|0.77
|183.5
|49.0
|153897.15
|Info Edge India
|5497.65
|277.05
|5.31
|5536.8
|3465.05
|70926.45
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.85
|2.85
|1.46
|221.4
|103.55
|13481.53
|Eclerx Services
|2395.0
|55.25
|2.36
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11504.14
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹475.95, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹475.95, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Wipro Shareholdings
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro's stock reached a low of ₹475 and a high of ₹481.95 on the current trading day.
Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 476.25. The bid price is 477.55 and the offer price is 477.75 with bid and offer quantities of 1500 each. The open interest for Wipro stands at 14,413,500. This data indicates a strong interest and activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹476.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹476.15 with a net change of -3.6 and a percent change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Wipro Key Metrics
Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|497.30
|10 Days
|505.03
|20 Days
|513.39
|50 Days
|500.96
|100 Days
|460.32
|300 Days
|432.73
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-82.35%) & ₹0.5 (-77.27%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹3.7 (-8.82%) & ₹1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹476.4 and the high price reached was ₹481.95.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹477.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹477.35 with a net change of -2.4 and a percent change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Wipro Board Meetings
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55
Wipro's spot price is at 477.4 with a bid price of 478.95 and an offer price of 479.2. The offer quantity stands at 3000 shares while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro is at 15,156,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|477.45
|-2.3
|-0.48
|546.1
|351.85
|261548.16
|Zomato
|184.3
|1.7
|0.93
|183.5
|49.0
|154148.07
|Info Edge India
|5479.0
|258.4
|4.95
|5536.8
|3465.05
|70685.84
|Firstsource Solutions
|195.85
|0.85
|0.44
|221.4
|103.55
|13345.25
|Eclerx Services
|2374.1
|34.35
|1.47
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11403.75
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹477.85 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's today's low price was ₹476.4 and the high price was ₹481.95.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-76.47%) & ₹0.6 (-72.73%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.05 (+19.12%) & ₹1.7 (+6.25%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|15
|9
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|7
|5
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹477.95, with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|477.0
|-2.75
|-0.57
|546.1
|351.85
|261301.65
|Zomato
|185.15
|2.55
|1.4
|183.5
|49.0
|154859.0
|Info Edge India
|5526.7
|306.1
|5.86
|5536.8
|3465.05
|71301.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|196.0
|1.0
|0.51
|221.4
|103.55
|13355.47
|Eclerx Services
|2379.65
|39.9
|1.71
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11430.41
Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55
Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.9 with a bid price of 479.65 and an offer price of 479.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each, while the open interest is at 16,153,500. This indicates a strong interest in the stock with potential for price movement.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹476.4, while the high price reached was ₹481.95.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹477.9 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-58.82%) & ₹0.65 (-70.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.25 (+25.0%) & ₹1.95 (+21.88%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|478.25
|-1.5
|-0.31
|546.1
|351.85
|261986.4
|Zomato
|184.6
|2.0
|1.1
|183.5
|49.0
|154398.99
|Info Edge India
|5381.4
|160.8
|3.08
|5536.8
|3465.05
|69426.68
|Firstsource Solutions
|193.45
|-1.55
|-0.79
|221.4
|103.55
|13181.71
|Eclerx Services
|2373.9
|34.15
|1.46
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11402.79
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹477.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹477.85 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.4%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹476.4, while the high price reached ₹481.95.
Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 477.05 with a bid price of 478.95 and an offer price of 479.1. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 4500, indicating a strong interest in trading. The open interest stands at 17485500, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the market for Wipro shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹477.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹479.75
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹477.7 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.95%
|3 Months
|0.48%
|6 Months
|16.21%
|YTD
|1.81%
|1 Year
|32.83%
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹479.75, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹487.05
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹479.75 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹487.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 194127 shares with a closing price of ₹487.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!