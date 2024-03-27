Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 472.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's 479.75

26 min read . 27 Mar 2024
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 479.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at 487.05, with a high of 490.75 and a low of 479.05. The market capitalization was 262,821.44 crore. The 52-week high was 546.10 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 194,127 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹472.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹479.75

Today, Wipro stock closed at 472.45, which is a decrease of 1.52% from the previous day's closing price of 479.75. The net change in price was -7.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value compared to the previous trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro472.45-7.3-1.52546.1351.85258809.15
Zomato179.4-3.2-1.75183.549.0150049.72
Info Edge India5461.35240.754.615536.83465.0570458.14
Firstsource Solutions197.02.01.03221.4103.5513423.61
Eclerx Services2386.346.551.992825.01272.011462.35
27 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 471.4 and a high of 481.95. It shows a range of 10.55 between the lowest and highest point of the day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55

Wipro's spot price is currently at 471.9 with a bid price of 473.85 and an offer price of 474.0. The offer quantity stands at 9000 while the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is at 13,380,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Wipro Ltd's stock had a 52-week low price of 352.00 and a high of 545.90. This shows a significant price range over the year, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value. Investors should consider this range when making decisions about buying or selling Wipro Ltd stock.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹472, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 472 with a percent change of -1.62 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-76.47%) & 0.5 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.35 (-27.94%) & 1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro475.9-3.85-0.8546.1351.85260699.06
Zomato184.01.40.77183.549.0153897.15
Info Edge India5497.65277.055.315536.83465.0570926.45
Firstsource Solutions197.852.851.46221.4103.5513481.53
Eclerx Services2395.055.252.362825.01272.011504.14
27 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹475.95, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 475.95, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Shareholdings

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro's stock reached a low of 475 and a high of 481.95 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:02 PM IST Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 476.25. The bid price is 477.55 and the offer price is 477.75 with bid and offer quantities of 1500 each. The open interest for Wipro stands at 14,413,500. This data indicates a strong interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹476.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 476.15 with a net change of -3.6 and a percent change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

27 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days497.30
10 Days505.03
20 Days513.39
50 Days500.96
100 Days460.32
300 Days432.73
27 Mar 2024, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-82.35%) & 0.5 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.7 (-8.82%) & 1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:11 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 476.4 and the high price reached was 481.95.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹477.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current price of Wipro stock is 477.35 with a net change of -2.4 and a percent change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55

Wipro's spot price is at 477.4 with a bid price of 478.95 and an offer price of 479.2. The offer quantity stands at 3000 shares while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro is at 15,156,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.45-2.3-0.48546.1351.85261548.16
Zomato184.31.70.93183.549.0154148.07
Info Edge India5479.0258.44.955536.83465.0570685.84
Firstsource Solutions195.850.850.44221.4103.5513345.25
Eclerx Services2374.134.351.472825.01272.011403.75
27 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current stock price of Wipro is 477.85 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's today's low price was 476.4 and the high price was 481.95.

27 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-76.47%) & 0.6 (-72.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.05 (+19.12%) & 1.7 (+6.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Wipro share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy4446
Hold99912
Sell1414159
Strong Sell8875
27 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current price of Wipro stock is 477.95, with a percent change of -0.38% and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.0-2.75-0.57546.1351.85261301.65
Zomato185.152.551.4183.549.0154859.0
Info Edge India5526.7306.15.865536.83465.0571301.23
Firstsource Solutions196.01.00.51221.4103.5513355.47
Eclerx Services2379.6539.91.712825.01272.011430.41
27 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55

Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.9 with a bid price of 479.65 and an offer price of 479.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each, while the open interest is at 16,153,500. This indicates a strong interest in the stock with potential for price movement.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 476.4, while the high price reached was 481.95.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 477.9 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-58.82%) & 0.65 (-70.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.25 (+25.0%) & 1.95 (+21.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro478.25-1.5-0.31546.1351.85261986.4
Zomato184.62.01.1183.549.0154398.99
Info Edge India5381.4160.83.085536.83465.0569426.68
Firstsource Solutions193.45-1.55-0.79221.4103.5513181.71
Eclerx Services2373.934.151.462825.01272.011402.79
27 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹477.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current price of Wipro stock is 477.85 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.4%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 476.4, while the high price reached 481.95.

27 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST Wipro March futures opened at 482.4 as against previous close of 482.55

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 477.05 with a bid price of 478.95 and an offer price of 479.1. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 4500, indicating a strong interest in trading. The open interest stands at 17485500, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the market for Wipro shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹477.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at 477.7 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.95%
3 Months0.48%
6 Months16.21%
YTD1.81%
1 Year32.83%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹479.75, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹487.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 479.75 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹487.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 194127 shares with a closing price of 487.05.

