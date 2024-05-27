Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 09:07:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.00 1.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 381.25 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.95 0.75%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 833.50 0.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 437.80 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 27 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 465.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 468.45, reached a high of 470.5, and a low of 462 before closing at 465.9. The market capitalization stood at 242,066.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 501,913 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Wipro ER&D division to grow by 30% in FY25

Much of ER&D’s $300-million incremental revenue in FY25 will be fuelled by hardware, semiconductors, Industry 4.0, wireless networks and cabling

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-er-d-division-to-grow-by-30-in-fy25-11716667703524.html

27 May 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Stocks to watch: NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Adani Ports, Divi's, Wipro, Nazara Tech

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 27:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ntpc-cochin-shipyard-adani-ports-divis-wipro-nazara-27-may-2024-buzzing-stocks-q4-results-today-11716775225279.html

27 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.4Support 1460.9
Resistance 2473.2Support 2458.2
Resistance 3475.9Support 3453.4
27 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 5.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141415
    Strong Sell8887
27 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4321 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹465.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 470.5 & 462 yesterday to end at 465.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue