Wipro Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹468.45, reached a high of ₹470.5, and a low of ₹462 before closing at ₹465.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹242,066.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 501,913 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Much of ER&D’s $300-million incremental revenue in FY25 will be fuelled by hardware, semiconductors, Industry 4.0, wireless networks and cabling
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-er-d-division-to-grow-by-30-in-fy25-11716667703524.html
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 27:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ntpc-cochin-shipyard-adani-ports-divis-wipro-nazara-27-may-2024-buzzing-stocks-q4-results-today-11716775225279.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.4
|Support 1
|460.9
|Resistance 2
|473.2
|Support 2
|458.2
|Resistance 3
|475.9
|Support 3
|453.4
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 5.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹470.5 & ₹462 yesterday to end at ₹465.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend