Wipro Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹520.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹519.9. The stock hit a high of ₹523.2 and a low of ₹516.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹270,180.15 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro is ₹580, while the 52-week low stands at ₹375. The trading volume on the BSE was 251,212 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹523.2 & ₹516.15 yesterday to end at ₹517.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend