Wipro Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹494.25 and closed at ₹495.15. The high for the day was ₹511.9 and the low was ₹489.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹266,800.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 550,666 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 13.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 550 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹511.9 & ₹489.15 yesterday to end at ₹495.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend