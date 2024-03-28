Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's 472.2
BackBack

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹472.2

25 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 472.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 481.95, close price was 479.75, high was 481.95, and low was 471.4. The market capitalization was 246563.57 cr. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume traded was 259319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32:13 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Today, Wipro stock closed at 480.05, which marks a 1.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of 472.2. The net change in price was 7.85. This indicates a positive trend in the stock performance for Wipro.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17:15 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro480.057.851.66546.1351.85262972.44
Zomato182.352.851.59188.9549.0152517.09
Info Edge India5545.071.751.315544.053465.0571537.33
Firstsource Solutions197.9-0.05-0.03221.4103.5513484.94
Eclerx Services2377.15-9.15-0.382825.01272.011418.4
28 Mar 2024, 05:30:44 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The high price for Wipro stock today was 483.05, while the low price was 475.4.

28 Mar 2024, 03:23:15 PM IST

Wipro March futures opened at 476.8 as against previous close of 474.15

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 480.35 with a bid price of 480.0 and an offer price of 480.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 1500 and a bid quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 5,469,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:16:28 PM IST

Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Wipro Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 352.00000 and a 52-week high of 545.90000. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the fluctuations in its value.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03:52 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹481, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹472.2

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 481 with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:40:36 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.7 (+16.17%) & 18.1 (+17.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-96.43%) & 13.45 (-25.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30:03 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.99.72.05546.1351.85263985.88
Zomato183.353.852.14188.9549.0153353.49
Info Edge India5622.75149.52.735544.053465.0572540.4
Firstsource Solutions199.01.050.53221.4103.5513559.89
Eclerx Services2355.25-31.05-1.32825.01272.011313.2
28 Mar 2024, 02:20:11 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹482.35, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently trading at 482.35, with a net change of 10.15 and a percent change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10:43 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price ranged between a low of 475.4 and a high of 481.65 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:03:16 PM IST

Wipro March futures opened at 476.8 as against previous close of 474.15

Wipro stock is currently trading at a spot price of 480.3 with a bid price of 479.95 and an offer price of 480.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 6,126,000. Investors are closely watching the market for any potential fluctuations in the stock price.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:42:14 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:41 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹479.85, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently priced at 479.85, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 01:31:55 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days491.18
10 Days501.56
20 Days510.57
50 Days501.60
100 Days461.30
300 Days433.10
28 Mar 2024, 01:22:59 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.45 (+13.17%) & 17.4 (+12.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.55 (-77.86%) & 0.1 (-92.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:00:15 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹479.1, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently trading at 479.1 with a 1.46% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.9.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:53:15 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:40:07 PM IST

Wipro March futures opened at 476.8 as against previous close of 474.15

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 479.6 with a bid price of 479.3 and an offer price of 479.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 1500 each, indicating balanced demand. The open interest stands at 7204500, reflecting a significant level of interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:31:44 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro479.357.151.51546.1351.85262588.98
Zomato178.15-1.35-0.75188.9549.0149004.22
Info Edge India5600.5127.252.325544.053465.0572253.34
Firstsource Solutions198.50.550.28221.4103.5513525.82
Eclerx Services2390.94.60.192825.01272.011484.44
28 Mar 2024, 12:23:01 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹479.5, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently priced at 479.5, with a net change of 7.3 and a percent change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11:24 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated between 475.4 and 480 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00:06 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 530.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 9.1 (+8.98%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.3 (-67.14%) & 0.25 (-80.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50:37 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy4446
Hold99912
Sell1414159
Strong Sell8875
28 Mar 2024, 11:43:08 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹478.65, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently priced at 478.65, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 6.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:36 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro479.156.951.47546.1351.85262479.42
Zomato178.75-0.75-0.42188.9549.0149506.06
Info Edge India5510.937.650.695544.053465.0571097.39
Firstsource Solutions199.31.350.68221.4103.5513580.33
Eclerx Services2378.75-7.55-0.322825.01272.011426.08
28 Mar 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Wipro March futures opened at 476.8 as against previous close of 474.15

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 479.8 with a bid price of 479.75 and an offer price of 479.9. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 9000. The open interest stands at 7831500. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Wipro stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:12:38 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's today reached a low of 475.4 and a high of 480.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03:44 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹479.8, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹472.2

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 479.8 with a percent change of 1.61% and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 10:42:26 AM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.0 (+7.78%) & 16.75 (+8.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-68.0%) & 1.3 (-61.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:37 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.25.01.06546.1351.85261411.21
Zomato177.35-2.15-1.2188.9549.0148335.1
Info Edge India5477.03.750.075544.053465.0570660.04
Firstsource Solutions199.21.250.63221.4103.5513573.52
Eclerx Services2398.612.30.522825.01272.011521.43
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:04 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹477.7, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently priced at 477.7 with a 1.16% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.5.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12:33 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 475.4 and the high price was 479.35.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01:11 AM IST

Wipro March futures opened at 476.8 as against previous close of 474.15

Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.2 with a bid price of 476.85 and an offer price of 477.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest stands at 8509500. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40:51 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹475.9, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹472.2

Wipro stock is currently priced at 475.9, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32:17 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.56%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months13.63%
YTD0.21%
1 Year32.59%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02:59 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹472.45, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹479.75

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 472.45 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹479.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 259,319 shares with a closing price of 479.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie