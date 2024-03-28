Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's 472.2

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹481.95, close price was ₹479.75, high was ₹481.95, and low was ₹471.4. The market capitalization was ₹246563.57 cr. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume traded was 259319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Wipro stock closed at ₹480.05, which marks a 1.66% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹472.2. The net change in price was ₹7.85. This indicates a positive trend in the stock performance for Wipro.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|480.05
|7.85
|1.66
|546.1
|351.85
|262972.44
|Zomato
|182.35
|2.85
|1.59
|188.95
|49.0
|152517.09
|Info Edge India
|5545.0
|71.75
|1.31
|5544.05
|3465.05
|71537.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.9
|-0.05
|-0.03
|221.4
|103.55
|13484.94
|Eclerx Services
|2377.15
|-9.15
|-0.38
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11418.4
The high price for Wipro stock today was ₹483.05, while the low price was ₹475.4.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 480.35 with a bid price of 480.0 and an offer price of 480.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 1500 and a bid quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 5,469,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of 352.00000 and a 52-week high of 545.90000. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the fluctuations in its value.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹481 with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.7 (+16.17%) & ₹18.1 (+17.53%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-96.43%) & ₹13.45 (-25.69%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.9
|9.7
|2.05
|546.1
|351.85
|263985.88
|Zomato
|183.35
|3.85
|2.14
|188.95
|49.0
|153353.49
|Info Edge India
|5622.75
|149.5
|2.73
|5544.05
|3465.05
|72540.4
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.0
|1.05
|0.53
|221.4
|103.55
|13559.89
|Eclerx Services
|2355.25
|-31.05
|-1.3
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11313.2
Wipro stock is currently trading at ₹482.35, with a net change of 10.15 and a percent change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro stock's price ranged between a low of ₹475.4 and a high of ₹481.65 on the current day.
Wipro stock is currently trading at a spot price of 480.3 with a bid price of 479.95 and an offer price of 480.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 6,126,000. Investors are closely watching the market for any potential fluctuations in the stock price.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹479.85, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|491.18
|10 Days
|501.56
|20 Days
|510.57
|50 Days
|501.60
|100 Days
|461.30
|300 Days
|433.10
Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.45 (+13.17%) & ₹17.4 (+12.99%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.55 (-77.86%) & ₹0.1 (-92.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro stock is currently trading at ₹479.1 with a 1.46% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.9.
Click here for Wipro Board Meetings
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 479.6 with a bid price of 479.3 and an offer price of 479.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 1500 each, indicating balanced demand. The open interest stands at 7204500, reflecting a significant level of interest and activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|479.35
|7.15
|1.51
|546.1
|351.85
|262588.98
|Zomato
|178.15
|-1.35
|-0.75
|188.95
|49.0
|149004.22
|Info Edge India
|5600.5
|127.25
|2.32
|5544.05
|3465.05
|72253.34
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.5
|0.55
|0.28
|221.4
|103.55
|13525.82
|Eclerx Services
|2390.9
|4.6
|0.19
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11484.44
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹479.5, with a net change of 7.3 and a percent change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro stock's price fluctuated between ₹475.4 and ₹480 on the current day.
Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹9.1 (+8.98%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.3 (-67.14%) & ₹0.25 (-80.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|15
|9
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|7
|5
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹478.65, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 6.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|479.15
|6.95
|1.47
|546.1
|351.85
|262479.42
|Zomato
|178.75
|-0.75
|-0.42
|188.95
|49.0
|149506.06
|Info Edge India
|5510.9
|37.65
|0.69
|5544.05
|3465.05
|71097.39
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.3
|1.35
|0.68
|221.4
|103.55
|13580.33
|Eclerx Services
|2378.75
|-7.55
|-0.32
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11426.08
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 479.8 with a bid price of 479.75 and an offer price of 479.9. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 9000. The open interest stands at 7831500. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Wipro stocks.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro stock's today reached a low of ₹475.4 and a high of ₹480.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹479.8 with a percent change of 1.61% and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Wipro at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.0 (+7.78%) & ₹16.75 (+8.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹470.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹475.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-68.0%) & ₹1.3 (-61.76%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|477.2
|5.0
|1.06
|546.1
|351.85
|261411.21
|Zomato
|177.35
|-2.15
|-1.2
|188.95
|49.0
|148335.1
|Info Edge India
|5477.0
|3.75
|0.07
|5544.05
|3465.05
|70660.04
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.2
|1.25
|0.63
|221.4
|103.55
|13573.52
|Eclerx Services
|2398.6
|12.3
|0.52
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11521.43
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹477.7 with a 1.16% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.5.
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹475.4 and the high price was ₹479.35.
Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.2 with a bid price of 476.85 and an offer price of 477.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest stands at 8509500. Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹475.9, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.56%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|13.63%
|YTD
|0.21%
|1 Year
|32.59%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹472.45 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 259,319 shares with a closing price of ₹479.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!