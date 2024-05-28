Wipro Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price on the last day opened at ₹462.5 and closed at ₹463.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹462.5, while the lowest was ₹451.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹236348.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 330,564 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.03
|Support 1
|448.48
|Resistance 2
|465.87
|Support 2
|444.77
|Resistance 3
|469.58
|Support 3
|437.93
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 2.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 301.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹462.5 & ₹451.55 yesterday to end at ₹463.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.