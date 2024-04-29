Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price opened at ₹461.3 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹475.7, and the low was ₹461.3. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹242,522.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1, and the 52-week low was ₹370.6. The BSE volume for Wipro was 896,290 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 62.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹475.7 & ₹461.3 yesterday to end at ₹461. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
