Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 461 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price opened at 461.3 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 475.7, and the low was 461.3. The market capitalization of Wipro was 242,522.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 370.6. The BSE volume for Wipro was 896,290 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8123 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹461 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 475.7 & 461.3 yesterday to end at 461. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

