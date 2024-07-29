Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹509.05, closed at ₹506.8, with a high of ₹528.5 and a low of ₹509. The market capitalization stood at ₹274,290.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹580 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 653,044 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|14
|15
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 653 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹528.5 & ₹509 yesterday to end at ₹525. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.