Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 506.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 509.05, closed at 506.8, with a high of 528.5 and a low of 509. The market capitalization stood at 274,290.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 580 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 653,044 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 6.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy4644
    Hold12121211
    Sell16141514
    Strong Sell6568
29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12285 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 653 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹506.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 528.5 & 509 yesterday to end at 525. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.