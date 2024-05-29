Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹453.05 and closed at ₹452.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹457.2, while the low was ₹453. The market capitalization stood at ₹238,150.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 316,493 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.93
|Support 1
|453.78
|Resistance 2
|459.67
|Support 2
|451.37
|Resistance 3
|462.08
|Support 3
|449.63
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 3.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 301.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹457.2 & ₹453 yesterday to end at ₹452.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.