Wipro Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 452.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 453.05 and closed at 452.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 457.2, while the low was 453. The market capitalization stood at 238,150.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 316,493 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.93Support 1453.78
Resistance 2459.67Support 2451.37
Resistance 3462.08Support 3449.63
29 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
29 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5189 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 301.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.

29 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹452.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 457.2 & 453 yesterday to end at 452.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

