  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 462.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's 462.95
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹462.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹462.95

44 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 462.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 466.25 and closed at 464.65. The high for the day was 468 and the low was 461.6. The market capitalization stood at 241,635.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 370.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 285,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:13 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Shareholding information

Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35:55 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01:39 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Wipro's EPS has grown by 2.97% and revenue by 13.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, a 0.00% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -2.33% revenue growth and a 2.87% profit growth in quarter 1.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33:23 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold111199
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
30 Apr 2024, 06:00:06 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.14% to reach 462.3, in line with the downward trend seen in similar companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. In addition, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also experienced declines of 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.3-0.65-0.14546.1375.0241282.95
Zomato193.05-0.55-0.28199.7560.35161466.55
Info Edge India6033.95-30.25-0.56355.03701.2577845.38
Firstsource Solutions211.7-6.05-2.78229.0111.7514425.27
Eclerx Services2467.55-14.7-0.592825.01310.711852.62
30 Apr 2024, 05:33:58 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 461.25, and the high price reached was 466.60.

30 Apr 2024, 04:36:43 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.5%; Futures open interest increased by 2.44%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51:53 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro closed today at ₹462.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price closed the day at 462.3 - a 0.14% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 465.77 , 468.83 , 470.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 460.62 , 458.53 , 455.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46:26 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 19.81% higher than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 19.81% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 462.3, a decrease of -0.14%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:45 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹462.75, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price is at 462.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.27 and 466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days453.58
10 Days463.10
20 Days473.65
50 Days498.71
100 Days475.27
300 Days440.94
30 Apr 2024, 02:49:21 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -10.60% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is 10.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at 463.1, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a steady upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39:57 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 465.07 and 463.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 463.92 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 465.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.28Support 1463.98
Resistance 2465.97Support 2463.37
Resistance 3466.58Support 3462.68
30 Apr 2024, 02:14:27 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:08:13 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹464.6, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price is at 464.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.27 and 466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47:58 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -9.49% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 1 PM is down by 9.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 464.85, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35:51 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 464.97 and 462.87 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 462.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 464.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.07Support 1463.92
Resistance 2465.58Support 2463.28
Resistance 3466.22Support 3462.77
30 Apr 2024, 01:14:20 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:01:58 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 461.75 and the high price reached was 466.60.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:47 PM IST

Wipro share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.42% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM is 10.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 464.4, down by 0.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with a higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:36:33 PM IST

Wipro share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro reached a peak of 464.7 and a low of 462.6 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 463.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.97Support 1462.87
Resistance 2465.88Support 2461.68
Resistance 3467.07Support 3460.77
30 Apr 2024, 12:25:31 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:23:17 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:16:59 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹464, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price is at 464 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.27 and 466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50:50 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 21.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 462.8, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38:07 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been changing between 465.53 and 461.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 461.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 465.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.82Support 1461.97
Resistance 2464.63Support 2460.93
Resistance 3465.67Support 3460.12
30 Apr 2024, 11:20:50 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹462.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price is at 462.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.27 and 466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15:55 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price has increased by 0.01% to reach 463, mirroring the positive trend among its industry counterparts. Similarly, Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing an upward movement. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.45% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro463.00.050.01546.1375.0241648.29
Zomato195.852.251.16199.7560.35163808.46
Info Edge India6078.013.80.236355.03701.2578413.68
Firstsource Solutions218.40.650.3229.0111.7514881.81
Eclerx Services2489.47.150.292825.01310.711957.58
30 Apr 2024, 11:10:57 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 10:53:10 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.12% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 29.12% lower than yesterday, with the price at 463, a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37:56 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 466.6 & a low of 463.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.53Support 1461.93
Resistance 2467.87Support 2460.67
Resistance 3469.13Support 3458.33
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:56:37 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.59% to reach 465.7, in line with similar gains seen in its industry peers like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. The overall market trend is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showing increases of 0.3% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro465.72.750.59546.1375.0243057.47
Zomato196.63.01.55199.7560.35164435.76
Info Edge India6091.927.70.466355.03701.2578593.01
Firstsource Solutions221.53.751.72229.0111.7515093.05
Eclerx Services2491.459.20.372825.01310.711967.43
30 Apr 2024, 09:41:47 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:34:21 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹466, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹462.95

Wipro share price is at 466 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 460.27 and 466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:21:39 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Today, Wipro's share price has increased by 0.05% to 463.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 20.25%, reaching 463.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months-5.7%
6 Months21.19%
YTD-1.77%
1 Year20.25%
30 Apr 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Wipro’s new CEO Srinivas Pallia to get $7 million remuneration

India’s fourth-largest technology services company has also agreed to pay $4.33 million to former CEO Thierry Delaporte

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipros-new-ceo-srinivas-pallia-to-get-7-million-remuneration-11714406232408.html

30 Apr 2024, 08:51:01 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.67Support 1460.27
Resistance 2470.53Support 2457.73
Resistance 3473.07Support 3453.87
30 Apr 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7431 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹464.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 468 & 461.6 yesterday to end at 464.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
