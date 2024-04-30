Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 462.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's 462.95

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹466.25 and closed at ₹464.65. The high for the day was ₹468 and the low was ₹461.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,635.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹370.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 285,939 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.
Wipro's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.
Wipro's EPS has grown by 2.97% and revenue by 13.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, a 0.00% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -2.33% revenue growth and a 2.87% profit growth in quarter 1.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.14% to reach ₹462.3, in line with the downward trend seen in similar companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. In addition, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also experienced declines of 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.3
|-0.65
|-0.14
|546.1
|375.0
|241282.95
|Zomato
|193.05
|-0.55
|-0.28
|199.75
|60.35
|161466.55
|Info Edge India
|6033.95
|-30.25
|-0.5
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77845.38
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.7
|-6.05
|-2.78
|229.0
|111.75
|14425.27
|Eclerx Services
|2467.55
|-14.7
|-0.59
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11852.62
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹461.25, and the high price reached was ₹466.60.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro share price closed the day at ₹462.3 - a 0.14% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 465.77 , 468.83 , 470.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 460.62 , 458.53 , 455.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 19.81% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹462.3, a decrease of -0.14%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro share price is at ₹462.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.27 and ₹466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|453.58
|10 Days
|463.10
|20 Days
|473.65
|50 Days
|498.71
|100 Days
|475.27
|300 Days
|440.94
The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is 10.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹463.1, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a steady upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 465.07 and 463.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 463.92 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 465.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.28
|Support 1
|463.98
|Resistance 2
|465.97
|Support 2
|463.37
|Resistance 3
|466.58
|Support 3
|462.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 5.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro share price is at ₹464.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.27 and ₹466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Wipro traded until 1 PM is down by 9.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹464.85, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 464.97 and 462.87 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 462.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 464.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.07
|Support 1
|463.92
|Resistance 2
|465.58
|Support 2
|463.28
|Resistance 3
|466.22
|Support 3
|462.77
An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹461.75 and the high price reached was ₹466.60.
The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM is 10.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹464.4, down by 0.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A price increase with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with a higher volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro reached a peak of 464.7 and a low of 462.6 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 463.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.97
|Support 1
|462.87
|Resistance 2
|465.88
|Support 2
|461.68
|Resistance 3
|467.07
|Support 3
|460.77
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|453.58
|10 Days
|463.10
|20 Days
|473.65
|50 Days
|498.71
|100 Days
|475.27
|300 Days
|440.94
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro share price is at ₹464 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.27 and ₹466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 21.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹462.8, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been changing between 465.53 and 461.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 461.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 465.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.82
|Support 1
|461.97
|Resistance 2
|464.63
|Support 2
|460.93
|Resistance 3
|465.67
|Support 3
|460.12
Wipro share price is at ₹462.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.27 and ₹466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Wipro's stock price has increased by 0.01% to reach ₹463, mirroring the positive trend among its industry counterparts. Similarly, Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing an upward movement. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.45% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|463.0
|0.05
|0.01
|546.1
|375.0
|241648.29
|Zomato
|195.85
|2.25
|1.16
|199.75
|60.35
|163808.46
|Info Edge India
|6078.0
|13.8
|0.23
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78413.68
|Firstsource Solutions
|218.4
|0.65
|0.3
|229.0
|111.75
|14881.81
|Eclerx Services
|2489.4
|7.15
|0.29
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11957.58
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 29.12% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹463, a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro touched a high of 466.6 & a low of 463.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.53
|Support 1
|461.93
|Resistance 2
|467.87
|Support 2
|460.67
|Resistance 3
|469.13
|Support 3
|458.33
Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.59% to reach ₹465.7, in line with similar gains seen in its industry peers like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. The overall market trend is positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showing increases of 0.3% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|465.7
|2.75
|0.59
|546.1
|375.0
|243057.47
|Zomato
|196.6
|3.0
|1.55
|199.75
|60.35
|164435.76
|Info Edge India
|6091.9
|27.7
|0.46
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78593.01
|Firstsource Solutions
|221.5
|3.75
|1.72
|229.0
|111.75
|15093.05
|Eclerx Services
|2491.45
|9.2
|0.37
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11967.43
An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro share price is at ₹466 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹460.27 and ₹466.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹460.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 466.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Wipro's share price has increased by 0.05% to ₹463.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 20.25%, reaching ₹463.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|-5.7%
|6 Months
|21.19%
|YTD
|-1.77%
|1 Year
|20.25%
India’s fourth-largest technology services company has also agreed to pay $4.33 million to former CEO Thierry Delaporte
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipros-new-ceo-srinivas-pallia-to-get-7-million-remuneration-11714406232408.html
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.67
|Support 1
|460.27
|Resistance 2
|470.53
|Support 2
|457.73
|Resistance 3
|473.07
|Support 3
|453.87
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|9
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 47.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹468 & ₹461.6 yesterday to end at ₹464.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!