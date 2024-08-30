Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹535.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹534.6. The stock reached a high of ₹541.8 and a low of ₹534.05. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹281,413.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 1,059,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hiring is likely to happen only at the lowest tier of the company’s three-tiered hiring structure at starting salaries of ₹3.5 lakh per year, and that too from non-IIT and non-NIT engineering colleges
https://www.livemint.com/companies/wipro-to-resume-fresher-hiring-from-non-iits-nits-to-pay-rs-3-5-lakh-per-year-11724924583130.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.05
|Support 1
|521.8
|Resistance 2
|550.2
|Support 2
|509.7
|Resistance 3
|562.3
|Support 3
|501.55
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 9.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|16
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.8 & ₹534.05 yesterday to end at ₹538.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend