Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 534.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 535.15 and closed slightly lower at 534.6. The stock reached a high of 541.8 and a low of 534.05. Wipro's market capitalization stood at 281,413.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 580 and a low of 375. The BSE volume for the day was 1,059,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Wipro is returning to campuses. But there's a catch

Hiring is likely to happen only at the lowest tier of the company’s three-tiered hiring structure at starting salaries of 3.5 lakh per year, and that too from non-IIT and non-NIT engineering colleges

https://www.livemint.com/companies/wipro-to-resume-fresher-hiring-from-non-iits-nits-to-pay-rs-3-5-lakh-per-year-11724924583130.html

30 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.05Support 1521.8
Resistance 2550.2Support 2509.7
Resistance 3562.3Support 3501.55
30 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 9.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy3344
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161614
    Strong Sell6668
30 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6074 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹534.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 541.8 & 534.05 yesterday to end at 538.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.