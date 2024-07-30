Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 525 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 527.9 and closed at 525 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 530.7, and the low was 522.85. The market capitalization stands at 273,872.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 580, and the 52-week low is 375. On the BSE, the volume traded was 471,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1528.92Support 1521.22
Resistance 2533.58Support 2518.18
Resistance 3536.62Support 3513.52
30 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 6.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy4444
    Hold12131211
    Sell16151514
    Strong Sell6668
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12166 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹525 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 530.7 & 522.85 yesterday to end at 524.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

