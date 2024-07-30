Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹527.9 and closed at ₹525 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹530.7, and the low was ₹522.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹273,872.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹580, and the 52-week low is ₹375. On the BSE, the volume traded was 471,217 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|528.92
|Support 1
|521.22
|Resistance 2
|533.58
|Support 2
|518.18
|Resistance 3
|536.62
|Support 3
|513.52
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|13
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|15
|15
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.7 & ₹522.85 yesterday to end at ₹524.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.