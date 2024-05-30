Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 456 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 455, with a high of 455.45 and a low of 449.35, closing at 456. The market capitalization stood at 235486.49 crore. The 52-week high was at 546.1 and the low was at 375. The BSE volume for the day was 89266 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.68% and is currently trading at 447.85. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have seen a price increase of 12.00% to 447.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to reach 22,704.70 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months-15.49%
6 Months10.97%
YTD-4.35%
1 Year12.0%
30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.3Support 1448.3
Resistance 2457.9Support 2445.9
Resistance 3460.3Support 3442.3
30 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
30 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5276 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹456 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 455.45 & 449.35 yesterday to end at 456. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

