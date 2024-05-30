Wipro Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹455, with a high of ₹455.45 and a low of ₹449.35, closing at ₹456. The market capitalization stood at ₹235486.49 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹546.1 and the low was at ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 89266 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has decreased by -0.68% and is currently trading at ₹447.85. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have seen a price increase of 12.00% to ₹447.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to reach 22,704.70 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|-15.49%
|6 Months
|10.97%
|YTD
|-4.35%
|1 Year
|12.0%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.3
|Support 1
|448.3
|Resistance 2
|457.9
|Support 2
|445.9
|Resistance 3
|460.3
|Support 3
|442.3
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 2.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹455.45 & ₹449.35 yesterday to end at ₹456. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.