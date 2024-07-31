Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Drops in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of ₹524.2. The high for the day was ₹526.85 and the low was ₹519.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹272827.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹580 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146050 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹521 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹518.45 and ₹525.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹518.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 525.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹523.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 28.75% to ₹523.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|3.13%
|6 Months
|10.37%
|YTD
|10.65%
|1 Year
|28.75%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.65
|Support 1
|518.45
|Resistance 2
|529.9
|Support 2
|515.5
|Resistance 3
|532.85
|Support 3
|511.25
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|13
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|15
|15
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11597 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹524.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.85 & ₹519.95 yesterday to end at ₹522.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.